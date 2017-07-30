

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump said that he was 'very disappointed' with China for not doing enough to stop North Korea's weapons programme.



Trump twitted that he would not allow China to 'do nothing' about the reclusive state.



'I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk,' he tweet.



'We will no longer allow this to continue. China could easily solve this problem!' he tweet.



His comments came a day after Pyongyang test-fired its second intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in a month.



Pyongyang later claimed the test proved that the entire US was within striking range of its weaponry.



On Saturday, two US B-1 bombers conducted exercises over the Korean peninsula with South Korean and Japanese planes.



The move was a 'direct response' to the North's two ICBM launches, and 'part of the continuing demonstration of ironclad US commitment to our allies', the US Pacific Command said.



'North Korea remains the most urgent threat to regional stability,' Gen Terrence J O'Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX