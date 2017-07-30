

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Company (RTN) said that Kurt Amend will serve as Chief Executive of the Raytheon Arabia business unit. In his new role, Amend will drive business strategy and execution of defense-related projects and technology development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Kurt Amend brings nearly three decades of senior-level, U.S. government and aerospace & defense industry experience to Raytheon Arabia, most recently serving as president of Raytheon International, Inc., Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Additionally, Raytheon has named Faisal al Bakr, director, Raytheon International, Inc. as an officer of Raytheon Arabia. Other officer appointments will be announced at a later date.



