Federal Transport Authority - Land & Maritime Organizes Conference for International Maritime Organization Members

IMO Secretary-General meets Al Nuaimi and lauds UAE marine sector

H.E. Dr. Abdullah Belheif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the FTA, chaired the delegation participating in the meetings of the General Committee of the International Maritime Organization, which will continue until July 28, 2017, to discuss the most important issues related to the maritime sector. In the meeting, Al Nuaimi showcased the UAE's proven contributions to the global maritime industry, including the country's achievements in maritime infrastructure. The UAE boasts of 20 leading world-class ports, a majority of which are among the top 10 international ports in terms of advanced transport and maritime shipping infrastructure.

H.E. noted that the UAE has solidified its leading maritime position by hosting well-known maritime-related events and conferences, including UAE Maritime Week, Dubai Maritime Week, Dubai Maritime Summit, Abu Dhabi Summit of Global Marine and Maritime Leaders, International Fujairah Bunkering and Fuel Oil Forum, among others.

H.E. shared that the country's highly competitive advantages have positioned it alongside the world's most prominent and leading countries with best-in-class maritime industries. He explained that the local maritime sector's steady growth is the result of the UAE Government's relentless improvement efforts.

"For all these reasons, we stress that the candidacy and winning the nomination to the Council Membership is the UAE's fundamental and inalienable right. To prove its eligibility even more, the country will continue to implement initiatives that will ensure international maritime success, maintain its leadership, and promote greater regional growth. We will strive harder under the guidance of our forward-looking leaders, leveraging our vast experiences to succeed in our goal," concluded H.E.

H.E. Abdullah Al-Nuaimi was also able to meet with Kitack Lim, Secretary General of the IMO. H.E. shared the role of the UAE in improving the international maritime system and boosting the growth of international maritime trade. In response, Lim praised the unique features of the maritime sector in the UAE and the important role it plays in supporting the global maritime sector.

The UAE delegation hosted a coordination meeting in London with member states of the IMO wherein a special presentation on the UAE's candidacy for the council was made. The members are scheduled to be elected at the 30th Ordinary General Assembly meeting between November 24 and December 5.

