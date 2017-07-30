sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 30.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,73 Euro		-0,20
-1,68 %
WKN: 566480 ISIN: DE0005664809 Ticker-Symbol: EVT 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOTEC AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVOTEC AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,95
12,15
19:01
11,70
11,73
28.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVOTEC AG
EVOTEC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOTEC AG11,73-1,68 %