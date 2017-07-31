

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday see July results for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The manufacturing PMI is expected to show a score of 51.5, down from 51.7 in June. The non-manufacturing PMI saw a score of 54.9 in the previous month.



Japan will release June figures for industrial production, loans and discounts, vehicle production, housing starts and construction orders.



Industrial production is expected to gain 1.5 percent on month and 4.8 percent on year after slipping 3.6 percent on month and rising 6.5 percent on year in May. Loans and discounts were up an annual 3.91 percent in May, while vehicle production advanced 5.5 percent.



Housing starts are expected to add 0.1 percent on year to 0.987 million after falling 0.3 percent to 0.998 million in May. Construction orders fell 0.5 percent in the previous month.



New Zealand will provide June numbers for building permits and see July results for the business confidence index from ANZ. In May, permits surged 7.0 percent on month, while the business confidence index had a score of 24.8 in June and the outlook came in at 42.8.



Australia will see June data for private sector credit and new home sales, plus July's inflation forecast from TD Securities.



Private sector credit is expected to add 0.4 percent on month and 5.2 percent on year after gaining 0.4 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year in May.



Home sales were up 1.1 percent on month in May, while the inflation forecast for June called for an increase of 0.1 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.



Malaysia will release June numbers for producer prices; in May, prices were down 0.2 percent on month and up 8.0 percent on year.



Thailand will see June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, i9mports were worth $17.59 billion and exports were at $19.79 billion for a trade surplus of $2.23 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX