

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health (CAH) said that it has completed the acquisition of Medtronic's Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency business for $6.1 billion. The acquisition was funded with a combination of $4.5 billion in new senior unsecured notes, existing cash and borrowings under existing credit arrangements.



The Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency business encompasses 23 product categories across multiple market sites of care, including numerous industry-leading brands, such as Curity, Kendall, Dover, Argyle and Kangaroo - brands used in nearly every U.S. hospital.



The company also announced that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations by more than $0.21 per share in fiscal 2018, net of incremental annual financing-related interest expense, and includes up to $100 million of inventory step-up costs during the first few quarters following closing.



The company still expects the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share by more than $0.55 per share in fiscal 2019, and increasingly accretive thereafter. By the end of fiscal 2020, the company assumes synergies will exceed $150 million.



The Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency business will become part of Cardinal Health's Medical segment, which is led by Don Casey, the segment's chief executive officer. Integration efforts are off to a successful start and it is expected that all integration work and transitions will be completed over the next 18 months.



