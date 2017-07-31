

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.



That topped expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 3.6 percent contraction in May.



On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 4.9 percent - again exceeding forecasts for 4.8 percent but down from 6.5 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production saying was that it shows signs of picking up.



Industries that were up in June included transport equipment, chemicals and electrical machinery - while iron and steel saw a decline.



Shipments were up 2.3 percent on month and 5.1 percent on year.



Industries that were up included transport equipment, electrical machinery and electronic devices - while communications equipment and petroleum and coal products saw a decline.



Inventories were down 2.2 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year.



Industries that saw decreased production included transport equipment, iron and steel and electrical machinery.



Industries that were up included petroleum and coal products, communications equipment and business oriented machinery.



According to the survey of production forecast, industrial output is expected to rise 0.8 percent in July and 3.6 percent in August.



Industries that are expected to contribute to the increase in July include electronic parts, business oriented machinery and electrical machinery.



Industries that are expected to contribute to the increase in August include business oriented machinery, transport equipment and communications equipment.



