

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight trading days, adding almost 10 points or 0.3 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,255-point plateau although the rally may stall on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cloudy thanks to mixed earnings and economic news, although crude oil prices may provide support. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were mixed - and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished barely higher on Friday as gains from the financials and properties were offset by weakness from the oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index added 3.46 point or 0.11 percent to finish at 3,253.24 after trading between 3,232.96 and 3,256.37. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 2.41 points or 0.13 percent to end at 1,868.37.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.27 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.36 percent, Bank of China gained 0.26 percent, Vanke spiked 2.74 percent, Gemdale advanced 0.33 percent, PetroChina shed 0.61 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.49 percent, China Life dropped 1.34 percent and Ping An of China skidded 0.90 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened lower on Friday before a mild recovery to end mixed - with the Dow hitting a fresh record closing high.



The Dow rose 33.76 points or 0.2 percent to 21,830.31, while the NASDAQ eased 7.51 points or 0.1 percent to 6,374.68 and the S&P fell 3.32 points or 0.1 percent to 2,472.10. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.2 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.2 percent and the S&P lost less than a basis point.



The initial weakness was a negative reaction to soft earnings news, including disappointing results from Amazon (AMZN) and Exxon Mobil (XOM), although semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) beta the street.



Concerns from Washington also weighed after Republicans failed in their latest attempt to repeal Obamacare. The so-called skinny repeal failed by a vote of 49 to 51, with three GOP senators joining Democrats to stop the bill.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said economic activity increased in line with estimates in the second quarter, while the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment deteriorated less than estimated in July.



Crude oil futures posted their biggest weekly gain of the year amid signs the global supply glut could be over within a year. September West Texas Intermediate crude rose 67 cents or 1.4 percent to $49.71 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices were up 8.6 percent last week, hitting a two-month peak.



Closer to home, China will see July results this morning for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs. The manufacturing PMI is expected to show a score of 51.5, down from 51.7 in June. The non-manufacturing PMI saw a score of 54.9 in the previous month.



