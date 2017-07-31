

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 51.4.



That was shy of expectations for 51.5, and it was down from 51.7 in June - although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing index came in at 54.5 - down from 54.9 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX