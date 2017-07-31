The China (Shanghai) International Boat Show (CIBS) 2018 Has Government Backing

Following the success of CIBS2017, we are excited to promote the Chinese Government's directive to enhance development and innovation in the water sports industry.

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese Government has acknowledged that the booming sports industry will be a critical contributor to economic growth and has supported thiswith several high profile policies promoting sports and a healthy lifestyle.

The "National Fitness Program (2016-2020)" is encouraging the use of China's abundant rivers and lakes, widely promoting the improvement of fitness, leisure and entertainment facilities as well as plans to invest in more marina and water sports clubs and develop the water sports industry.

In addition, responding to the growing trend of water sport tourism, the China National Tourism Administration and General Administration of Sport of China published documents announcing 30 national sports tourism demonstration bases and 33 National sports tourism boutique events, listing the prestigious China (Shanghai) International Boat Show as one of them.

"Itis no secret that the past few years have seen an unprecedented investment in the sports sector in China." Says Helena Gao, Director of UBM Sinoexpo "The Chinese sports industry grew by an incredible 35.9% in 2015, and the water sports industry alone is predicted to be worth 300 billion yuan ($43.4 billion) by 2020. There is also increasing demand for affordable water-based activities and we are seeing investors exploring new avenues to cater for a growing trend for the love of outdoor activities. While the number of boating shows in China has drastically reduced, CIBS remains the most iconic boat show in this region. In response to the increasing demand for affordable water sports, we offer our exhibitors our water experience area where visitors can experience a diverse range of high energy water spots like kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, water skiing, fishing, diving and underwater photography."

Progress in the water sport industry will have far reaching economic implications for many other industries. Theseinclude planning and construction, water sports facilities, water management, water sports events, tourism, advertising and marketing to sports media, social communities, coaching, search engines, outdoor equipment and other enterprises, offering high levels of opportunities for growth in these industries also. There is also a need to cultivate awareness that a delicate balance must be achieved between innovations in water sports tourism and ecological environment protection. Development in both areas will be important for world tourism as a whole.

CIBS 2018 promises to be a leading platform for the entire water sports and eco-tourism sectors, offering exhibitors the highest quality and value, with the opportunity to demonstrate their products and services to an expected audience of 40,000 from over 50 countries around the world.

CIBS 2018 will take place alongside the 2018 The Sixth Travel & Leisure Expo, China (Shanghai) RV Camping & Leisure Sports Industry Expo, Expo Life Style 2018, Shanghai International Workboat Show 2018, making this mega expo a must-attend event of the year. These shows will feature more boats, equipment and accessories, customized tours, water sports, Lure fishing, as well as the latest models in recreational vehicles, mobile homes, travel trailers, camping supplies and accessories.

How to book a stand

Visit the CIBS official website: http://www.boatshowchina.com/en-us/Home

Click on the page to the right of "BOOK A STAND", fill in the information, and click submit.

Contact us

Book a stand:

Shirley Sun Tel: +86 (21) 3339 2010

Email: shirley.sun@ubmsinoexpo.com

Marketing Cooperation:

Joy Zhu

Tel: +86-21-33392025

Email: Joy.Zhu@ubmsinoexpo.com