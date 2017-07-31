

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Monday in choppy trading as a stronger yen and geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula dampened investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 11.06 points or 0.06 percent to 19,948.78, after earlier rising to a high of 19,983.90.



Among the major exporters, Sony is down 0.4 percent, while Panasonic is up almost 1 percent and Canon is unchanged. Toshiba is losing almost 5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are adding almost 1 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is unchanged and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Kobe Steel is rising almost 7 percent, Ricoh Co. is advancing more than 6 percent and TDK Corp. is up more than 5 percent.



On the flip side, Oki Electric Industry and Konica Minolta are losing more than 9 percent each, while Fujikura is down more than 6 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in June. That topped expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 3.6 percent contraction in May.



Japan will also see June numbers for loans and discounts, vehicle production, housing starts and construction orders later today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 110 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday after initially coming under pressure in reaction to the latest batch of earnings news and as Republicans failed in their latest attempt to repeal Obamacare. Selling pressure waned later as traders digested a Commerce Department showing economic activity increased in line with economist estimates in the second quarter.



While the Dow rose 33.76 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 21,830.31, the Nasdaq edged down 7.51 points or 0.1 percent to 6,374.68 and the S&P 500 slipped 3.32 points or 0.1 percent to 2,472.10.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Friday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures posted their biggest weekly gain of the year on Friday amid signs the global supply glut could be over within a year. September WTI crude rose $0.67 or 1.4 percent to settle at $49.71 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



