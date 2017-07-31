sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 31.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

311,50 Euro		+1,50
+0,48 %
WKN: A2AJX9 ISIN: US16119P1084 Ticker-Symbol: CQD 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
313,07
317,80
30.07.
312,81
316,74
28.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC311,50+0,48 %
SPRINT CORPORATION6,959+0,29 %