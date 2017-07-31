

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) said that it isn't interested in acquiring Sprint Corp. (S), rebuffing a gigantic merger offer.



The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Sprint proposed a merger with Charter that would create a massive new entity controlled by Sprint's parent SoftBank Group Corp.



On Sunday, Charter said it isn't interested in the deal and indicated it would stick with an existing wireless reseller agreement with Verizon Communications Inc. rather than switch to one with Sprint.



