

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are exhibiting a mixed trend on Monday following the lackluster cues from Wall Street Friday and amid geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula. Nevertheless, higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks.



Investors also digested China PMI data, which showed that the manufacturing sector in the world's second-largest economy continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace.



The Australian market has rebounded from the prior session's losses, despite the mixed lead from Wall Street on Friday. Higher commodity prices and expectations of upbeat earnings results from Australian companies this week boosted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 11.10 points or 0.19 percent to 5,713.90, off a high of 5,719.90. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 11.90 points or 0.21 percent to 5,767.10.



In the mining space, BHP Billion is rising 2 percent, Rio Tinto is advancing more than 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is gaining more than 4 percent after iron ore prices hovered around the $70 a tonne mark.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is up almost 1 percent after gold prices rose Friday.



Among oil stocks, Oil Search and Woodside Petroleum are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Santos is adding 0.3 percent as crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent Friday.



In the banking sector, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.6 percent.



Cochlear chief executive Chris Smith will retire from his job in January 2018 and be replaced by chief operating officer Dig Howitt. Shares of the hearing implant maker are losing almost 1 percent.



Sirtex Medical may face legal action from disgruntled shareholders who allege that the biotech engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct in relation to its sales outlook for 2016/2017 and shareholders suffered financial losses. The company's shares are adding 0.2 percent.



Yancoal Australia has formed a 51:49 joint venture with Glencore Coal over the Hunter Valley operations. Shares of Yancoal Australia are unchanged.



In economic news, consumer prices in Australia are forecast to have risen 0.1 percent on month in July, the latest survey from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute revealed. That was unchanged from the June forecast.



The Reserve Bank of Australia said that private sector credit in Australia was up 0.6 percent on month in June, beating forecasts for 0.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7987, up from US$0.7980 on Friday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower in choppy trading as a stronger yen and geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula dampened investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 11.06 points or 0.06 percent to 19,948.78, after earlier rising to a high of 19,983.90.



Among the major exporters, Sony is down 0.4 percent, while Panasonic is up almost 1 percent and Canon is unchanged. Toshiba is losing almost 5 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are adding almost 1 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is unchanged and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Kobe Steel is rising almost 7 percent, Ricoh Co. is advancing more than 6 percent and TDK Corp. is up more than 5 percent.



On the flip side, Oki Electric Industry and Konica Minolta are losing more than 9 percent each, while Fujikura is down more than 6 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in June. That topped expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 3.6 percent contraction in May.



Japan will also see June numbers for loans and discounts, vehicle production, housing starts and construction orders later today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 110 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, New Zealand, Indonesia and Hong Kong are also higher, while South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday after initially coming under pressure in reaction to the latest batch of earnings news and as Republicans failed in their latest attempt to repeal Obamacare. Selling pressure waned later as traders digested a Commerce Department showing economic activity increased in line with economist estimates in the second quarter.



While the Dow rose 33.76 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 21,830.31, the Nasdaq edged down 7.51 points or 0.1 percent to 6,374.68 and the S&P 500 slipped 3.32 points or 0.1 percent to 2,472.10.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Friday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures posted their biggest weekly gain of the year on Friday amid signs the global supply glut could be over within a year. September WTI crude rose $0.67 or 1.4 percent to settle at $49.71 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



