

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L), an Asia-focused lender, reported Monday that its first-half profit before tax increased 5 percent to $10.2 billion from last year's $9.7 billion. Earnings per share amounted to $0.35, higher than $0.32 a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was $12 billion, compared to $10.7 billion a year ago.



Reported loan impairment charges and other credit risk provisions decreased by $1.7 billion, and reported operating expenses decreased by $2.2 billion.



Reported revenues, meanwhile, declined to $26.2 billion from last year's $29.5 billion.



The decline in revenues primarily reflected the effects of significant items.



Adjusted revenue increased 3%, reflecting improved performance in Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets and Commercial Banking. This was partly offset by lower adjusted revenue in Corporate Centre and Global Private Banking.



The company said it delivered growth from international network with a 7% increase in revenue from transaction banking products.



Looking ahead, the company said that in spite of geopolitical tensions and uncertainties, the major economic regions seem more synchronised in their growth trajectories than ever.



Business investment is rising in the US and could expand further if promised tax reform can be delivered. Confidence is notably improving within the eurozone.



The UK is, however, showing some signs of slower growth as the inflationary impacts of a weaker currency, Bank of England caution over consumer indebtedness and uncertainties over the EU exit negotiations constrain consumer and business confidence and spending, the company noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX