BOURBON: BOURBON sustainable reorganization of the major part of the financial debt

Paris, July 31, 2017

Sustainable reorganization of the major part of the financial debt

The conditions precedent to the implementation of the debt rescheduling agreement announced in March 2017 have been fulfilled. BOURBON thus confirms the successful finalization of its debt rescheduling.

This agreement is a solid foundation for the success of the "Stronger for longer" action plan, which namely aims at preserving and strengthening the company's cash flow in order to emerge stronger from the current down cycle of the Offshore marine services market.

About BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 9,300skilled employees. Through its 37 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides two operating Activities (Marine Services and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2016, BOURBON'S revenue came to â‚¬1,102.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 514 vessels as of December 31, 2016.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

