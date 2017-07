BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Japan housing starts data for June is due at 1:00 am ET Monday. Housing starts are seen to rise an annual 0.1 percent after declining 0.3 percent in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the yen held steady against its major rivals.



As of 12:55 am ET, the yen was trading at 129.70 against the euro, 145.06 against the pound, 114.10 against the Swiss franc and 110.50 against the U.S. dollar.



