

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) Monday said its first-quarter net income attributable to the company rose 58 percent to 67.7 billion yen.



Operating income for the period grew 24 percent to 74.2 billion yen, mainly due to higher profits in the Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems and Electronic Devices segments.



Consolidated net sales for the first quarter rose 8 percent to 1.005 trillion yen, with increased sales in all the segments.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, the company now forecast attributable net income of 235.0 billion yen, operating income of 300.0 billion yen, on net sales of 4.370 trillion yen, versus its earlier projection of 215.0 billion, 280. billion and 4.300 trillion respectively.



