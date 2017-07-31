

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch brewer Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) reported Monday that first-half net profit climbed 48.6 percent to 440 million euros from last year's 296 million euros.



Earnings per share grew to 1.53 euros from last year's 1.03 euros.



Net profit, before exceptional items and amortisation, or beia, was 1.04 billion euros, compared to 977 million euros a year ago.



Operating profit, beia, grew 5.9 percent from last year to 1.81 billion euros, and operating profit, beia, margin grew 34 basis points to 17.2%.



Revenue increased 3.8 percent to 10.48 billion euros from prior year's 10.09 billion euros. Organic revenue growth was 5.7%.



Revenue per hectolitre declined 0.8 percent to 91 euros, while organic revenue per hectolitre went up 3.4%.



Consolidated beer volume increased 2.6% with growth in all regions. Heineken volume increased 3.9%.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company said its expectations remain unchanged.



Economic conditions are expected to remain volatile and HEINEKEN continues to assume a negative impact from currency comparable to 2016. The company expects further organic revenue and profit growth.



The company expects continued margin expansion in 2017 in line with the medium term margin guidance of a year on year improvement in operating profit (beia) margin of around 40bps.



Further, the company said an interim dividend of 0.54 euro per share of 1.60 euros nominal value will be paid on 10 August 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX