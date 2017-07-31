

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production growth accelerated for the second straight month in June, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



Industrial production surged a working-day-adjusted 14.5 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 12.8 percent spike in May. The measure has been rising since July 2016.



Among sectors, mining output alone jumped by 95.5 percent annually in June and energy production expanded by 31.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 1.1 percent from May, when it dropped by 0.3 percent.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that the volume of retail turnover, excluding automobile trade grew 5.0 percent yearly in June, following a 1.0 percent stable rate of increase in May.



Sales have been rising since August last year.



Month-on-month, retail sales volume climbed at a slower pace of 2.0 percent in June, after a 9.0 percent gain in the preceding month.



