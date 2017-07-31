Multi-vendor evaluation reports on using secure file productivity and content collaboration to support the modern digital workplace

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, today announced that Axway (Syncplicity) has been named a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration Platforms (formerly Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing). The comprehensive research report evaluated completeness of vision and ability to execute, moving Axway (Syncplicity) into the Leaders Quadrant this year.

The report evaluated 13 vendors and explains how the Enterprise File Sync and Share Market has evolved into Content Collaboration Platforms and includes valuable information for enterprises to find the right solution based on business goals and needs.

According to the report, Gartner states that: "Content collaboration platforms are the evolution of the EFSS destination products and address digital workplace enablement strategies. Application leaders can choose among a range of options to transform individual productivity, team collaboration and business workflow automation."¹

"We consider our move to the Leaders Quadrant this year an indication of the hard work of our team and the outstanding results customers have been able to achieve with content collaboration," said Jeanine Banks, executive vice president, global products and solutions, Axway. "IT enterprises are not only able to systematically modernize and customize their existing data infrastructure, but also maintain an easy-to-use interface that makes collaboration secure and simple."

Syncplicity, founded in 2008 in Santa Clara, CA, was acquired by Axway in February 2017, creating a single outlet for digital shared services. As a recent enhancement to the Axway AMPLIFY™ platform, the technology transforms the way modern enterprises collaborate and innovate across digital ecosystems and further heighten engagement with customers, employees and partners what Axway calls customer experience networks.

To read the report, click here.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, digital leaders anticipate, adapt and scale to meet rising customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, heightens collaboration, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.axway.com/en.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

¹Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Collaboration Platforms, Monica Basso, Karen A. Hobert, Michael Woodbridge, 25 July 2017

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170730005035/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Blanc Otus

Simon Jones, 415-856-5155

simon.jones@blancandotus.com