RAUTE RECEIVES AN ORDER WORTH OVER EUR 11 MILLION TO USA



Raute Corporation has received an order worth over EUR 11 million for an LVL layup line for Roseburg Forest Products, Inc. (RFP) of Roseburg, Oregon, USA.



The present order received by Raute consists of a very high capacity LVL layup line. The line will be delivered to RFP's new LVL mill in Chester, South Carolina, USA late 2018. The capacity of RFP's new LVL mill will be 285,000 m3 per year and will be one of the largest capacity single LVL lines in the world. The equipment will be engineered and produced in Raute's North American unit in Delta, Vancouver area, Canada.



The cooperation between RFP and Raute has continued for many years. Raute has delivered projects of various sizes to RFP's plywood and LVL mills. The largest project was RFP's first LVL line in Roseburg, Oregon, USA delivered in the year 2000.



The demand for LVL in the USA has been growing steadily in recent years. By building this new LVL mill Roseburg will be responding to that demand and intends to maintain their strong market position. Raute was selected as the supplier for the LVL layup line because of its extensive experience from earlier deliveries as well as Raute's leading LVL process technology.



The present new order has no impact on Raute's outlook for 2017, but it will strengthen the order book for 2018. Raute's net sales will grow clearly and operating profit will improve clearly over the levels of 2016.



