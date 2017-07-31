Ahold Delhaize: Ahold Delhaize to terminate its U.S. reporting obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in respect of its Ordinary Shares

Zaandam, the Netherlands, July 31, 2017 - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. intends to file a certification with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today in order to terminate the registration, and its reporting obligations, in respect of its ordinary shares under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). If the SEC does not object, such deregistration and termination will become effective 90 days from today's filing or such shorter period as the SEC may determine. However, Ahold Delhaize's reporting obligations with the SEC in respect of its ordinary shares, including its obligations to file annual reports and furnish other reports, will immediately be suspended upon today's filing.

Ahold Delhaize's ordinary shares will continue to be listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels, and Ahold Delhaize's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will continue to be traded in the over-the-counter market in the United States and will continue to be quoted on the OTCQX international marketplace under the symbol "ADRNY". Ahold Delhaize will continue to post information in English on its website at http://www.aholddelhaize.com (http://www.aholddelhaize.com/) to the extent required under the rules and regulations under the Exchange Act.

