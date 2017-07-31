Kindly note that the following instrument shall be suspended with immediate effect from today 31 July 2017 as per Company Announcement SFC 255 dated 19 July 2017.



Instrument Name: 6% SFC 2017-2020

Short Code: SF20A

ISIN: MT0000071226



