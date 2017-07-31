

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Changyou.com Ltd. (CYOU) reported a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $61.02 million, or $1.14 per share. This was up from $36.34 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $150.36 million. This was up from $129.16 million last year.



Changyou.com Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $61.02 Mln. vs. $36.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 67.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 67.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q2): $150.36 Mln vs. $129.16 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.02 - $1.12 Next quarter revenue guidance: $160 - $170 Mln



