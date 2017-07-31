

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales data for June in the pre-European session on Monday at 2:00 am ET. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 0.2 percent on month in June, slower than the 0.5 percent increase seen in May.



Ahead of the data, the held steady euro against its major rivals.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8942 against the pound, 1.1369 against the Swiss franc, 1.1738 against the U.S. dollar and 129.73 against the yen.



