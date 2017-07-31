Millicom terminates agreement with Wari and signs agreement to sell its Senegal business

LEUDELANGE, Sweden, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Millicom announced today that it has exercised its right to terminate its agreement to sell its Tigo operations in Senegal to Wari Group. Separately, the company also announced that it has signed an agreement to sell its Senegal operations to a consortium consisting of NJJ, Sofima (telecom investment vehicle managed by the Axian Group) and Teyliom Group, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

