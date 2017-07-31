sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 31.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

53,30 Euro		-0,182
-0,34 %
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
31.07.2017 | 08:15
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Millicom Terminates Agreement With Wari and Signs Agreement to Sell its Senegal Business

LEUDELANGE, Sweden, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Millicom announced today that it has exercised its right to terminate its agreement to sell its Tigo operations in Senegal to Wari Group. Separately, the company also announced that it has signed an agreement to sell its Senegal operations to a consortium consisting of NJJ, Sofima (telecom investment vehicle managed by the Axian Group) and Teyliom Group, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

For further information, please visit: www.millicom.com or contact:

Investors:
Michel Morin:
+352-277-59094

Mauricio Pinzon
+44(0)20-3249-2460
investors@millicom.com

Press:
Vivian Kobeh
+352-277-59084
press@millicom.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/millicom-terminates-agreement-with-wari-and-signs-agreement-to-sell-its-senegal-business,c2319960

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/950/2319960/705449.pdf

Millicom terminates agreement with Wari and signs agreement to sell its Senegal business


© 2017 PR Newswire