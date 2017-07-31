LEUDELANGE, Sweden, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Millicom announced today that it has exercised its right to terminate its agreement to sell its Tigo operations in Senegal to Wari Group. Separately, the company also announced that it has signed an agreement to sell its Senegal operations to a consortium consisting of NJJ, Sofima (telecom investment vehicle managed by the Axian Group) and Teyliom Group, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
For further information, please visit: www.millicom.com or contact:
Investors:
Michel Morin:
+352-277-59094
Mauricio Pinzon
+44(0)20-3249-2460
investors@millicom.com
Press:
Vivian Kobeh
+352-277-59084
press@millicom.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/millicom-terminates-agreement-with-wari-and-signs-agreement-to-sell-its-senegal-business,c2319960
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Main/950/2319960/705449.pdf
Millicom terminates agreement with Wari and signs agreement to sell its Senegal business