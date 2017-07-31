KONECRANES PLC Managers' Transactions July 31, 2017 at 9.10 EET



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Johansson, Ole Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096_20170728100130_39 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Konecranes Plc LEI: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-07-27+03:00 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005870 Volume: 322 Unit price: 0.00 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 322 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 Euro



