

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets look set to open a tad higher on Monday after U.S. stocks climbed well off their early lows to end mixed on Friday.



Higher commodity prices and HSBC's share buyback announcement may also lend some support, offsetting concerns surrounding rising geopolitical tensions in Asia and South America.



The dollar wallowed near a 2-1/2-year low against the euro on policy uncertainty after Republicans failed in their latest attempt to repeal Obamacare.



Geopolitical tensions are also on the rise, with the U.S. military on Sunday conducting a test of its THAAD anti-ballistic missile system, two days after North Korea launched missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.



Meanwhile, Russia ordered the U.S. to slash staff at its diplomatic missions in the country in retaliation for new sanctions approved by Congress.



Asian stocks are mostly higher, although U.S. political uncertainty and rising geopolitical tensions served to keep a lid on regional gains.



London copper prices hit their highest level in more than two years despite mixed data from China as gauges of both manufacturing and services sectors ticked down in July.



The yen held steady after Japan's factory output rebounded in June from a decline in May.



Gold held steady around seven-week high, while oil prices hit a two-month high amid the threat of sanctions against OPEC-member Venezuela.



German retail sales data is slated for release today, with economists expecting retail sales to grow 0.2 percent sequentially in June, slower than the 0.5 percent increase seen in May.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after second-quarter GDP growth figures matched expectations and Amazon's second-quarter earnings fell dramatically short of investor expectations.



The Dow rose 0.2 percent to a new record closing high, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 slid around 0.1 percent each.



European markets closed lower on Friday, with all sectors coming under selling pressure. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1 percent.



The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index tumbled 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1 percent.



