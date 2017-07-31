

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based trading, investment, and information solutions provider Fidessa Group Plc. (FDSA.L) posted double digit growth in pre-tax profit for the half year, as revenues rose 12 percent. In addition, the Group declared 7 percent increase in its interim dividend.



Profit before tax for the six months to 30th June 2017 increased 14 percent to 25.4 million pounds from 22.2 million pounds in the year-ago period. Earnings per share grew 18 percent to 48.2 pence from 40.9 pence last year.



For the six-month period, Fidessa's revenue rose 12 percent to 177.6 million pounds from 158.3 million pounds last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue grew 2 percent. Recurring revenue rose 15 percent and represented 88 percent of total revenue.



The Group declared a 7 percent increase in the interim dividend to 15.3 pence. The dividend will be paid on September 21 to shareholders on the register on August 25.



