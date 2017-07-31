Gain Theory Announces Multi-Country Partnership With Effworks

LONDON, NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gain Theory, the global marketing effectiveness consultancy, is proud to announce a partnership with EffWorks, an initiative that champions accountability in marketing and is committed to promoting a culture of marketing effectiveness from C-Suite, all the way through organisations.

EffWorks, an initiative lead by the Institute of Practitioners of Advertising, aims to achieve culture change across the industry and will focus on three key areas:

Promoting marketing: raise the awareness for robust and consistent measurement to support marketing investment in the short, medium and long term. Managing marketing:provide guidelines and best practice on how marketing works. How to develop the best processes for planning and executing marketing programmes Monitoring marketing:help the industry raise the bar to develop the best models, tools and techniques to plan, monitor, direct and measure the impact of marketing activity.

The initiative is championed by a heavyweight list of client side advisors from brands including Diageo, Jaguar Land Rover and O2 and is supported by various industry associations across US, UK and China including ANA, ISBA and CAA.

As well as taking part in advisory groups to lend an unbiased perspective on marketing measurement, Gain Theory will lead a project, collaborating with the likes of Google, Facebook, L'Oréal, Thinkbox and many more to create a green paper provocation piece around Marketing Measurement Strategies in the Digitized Era which will form the basis of ongoing research to help the clients and industry determine best case studies and ways in which to solve common measurement challenges.

Manjiry Tamhane, Gain Theory's Global CEO says 'Championing marketing effectiveness best practice and culture sits at the core of our business. We truly believe that by collaborating with clients, industry bodies and media partners we can unlock the challenges and pain points we hear around marketing effectiveness to enable faster, smarter decision making that positively impacts the bottom line.'

Janet Hull, Director of Marketing Strategy at the IPA, who has spearheaded the project says, "Having Gain Theory on board will lend an unbiased view on marketing measurement from one of the world's leading marketing foresight consultancies.

ABOUT GAIN THEORY

Gain Theory is a global marketing foresight consultancy that brings together data, analytics, technology solutions and consumer-insight capabilities. It combines WPP's intellectual capital in media, marketing, data and technology to create a consultancy that helps brands make smarter, faster, predictive business decisions.

The Gain Theory team is a fusion of 200, world-class creative minds from the data, technology, marketing analytics and effectiveness domains operating out of hubs in New York, London and Bangalore.

Global clients include: Diageo, Target, Unilever, HomeAway, Vodafone and Aldi.

http://www.gaintheory.com

ABOUT EFFWORKS

EffWorks is a reservoir of learning, research and debate about marketing effectiveness. It was established in 2016 by the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising and a host of industry partners. The ambition is to set the agenda for marketing in the digital era, to inform and inspire all stakeholders, and to create culture-change. Truly accountable and effective marketing is a key agent of business transformation and growth.

Effectiveness Week 2017 is sponsored by Facebook, Gain Theory, Google, Newsworks, Royal Mail, System 1 and Thinkbox.

For more information on Effectiveness Week 2017 and to book tickets visit http://effworks.co.uk/.

