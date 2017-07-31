Fidelity European Values Plc - Half-year Report

Fidelity European Values PLC
Half-Yearly results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 (unaudited)
Financial Highlights:
Fidelity European Values PLC share price total return was +21.4% in the six months to 30 June 2017
The discount narrowed from 11.1% to 5.5% over the period, as a result of the share price total return of +21.4%, significantly outperforming the company's Benchmark Index return of +13.0%
The Company's Net Asset Value total return for the six month period was +13.6%
Returns from sectors were mixed. Banking stocks rallied as analysts welcomed an improvement in the European economy and anticipated an easing in regulatory pressures. Energy stocks performed relative poorly as the long term outlook for the oil price softened following growing efficiency of US shale production. Returns from other sectors were dominated by the individual fortunes of component companies
Portfolio Manager, Sam Morse, continues to focus on attractively valued companies, with sound finances, that can grow dividends consistently over the next three to five years
Portfolio Manager's Half-Yearly Review
Performance Review
During the six months ended 30 June 2017, the net asset value ("NAV") total return was 13.6% compared to a total return of 13.0% for the FTSE World Europe (ex UK) Index which is the Company's Benchmark Index. The share price total return was 21.4%, which is significantly above the NAV total return as a consequence of a narrowing in the share price discount to NAV. (All figures in UK sterling.)
Performance over one, three and five years and since launch to 30 June 2017 (on a total return basis) (%)
|FTSE
|World
|Europe
|Share
|(ex UK)
|NAV
|price
|Index
|One year
|+24.1
|+35.8
|+29.0
|Three years
|+45.5
|+46.8
|+38.4
|Five years
|+103.9
|+122.9
|+105.9
|Since launch (1991)
|+2,975.7
|+2,813.7
|+926.0
Analysis of change in NAV for the six months ended 30 June 2017 (%)
Impact of:
|Index
|+9.9
|Exchange Rate
|+3.1
|Gearing
|+0.3
|Stock Selection
|+0.8
|Expenses
|-0.5
|-----------------
|NAV total return for the six months ended 30 June 2017
|+13.6
|==========
Sources: Fidelity and Datastream
Past performance is not a guide to future returns
Market Review
Investors in continental European markets enjoyed strong returns in the first half of the year. Although markets peaked in May, as they often do, unsettled by talk of central bank tightening and some frustration at delays in the Trump programme for reform, they gave up only a fraction of the gains made.
The main political event of the period was the Presidential elections in France. Ahead of the first round of voting there was some concern that if one of the candidates from the extreme left or right of the national political spectrum was elected, then stock markets would take fright. French equities performed relatively poorly as the date approached. However, as it turned out, the electorate swung decisively behind a new political broom: Emmanuel Macron and his "En Marche!" party. This led many investors to believe that, at last, after a long period of gloom and doom-mongering regarding France, the prospects for the European Union and for the Eurozone, a brighter outlook might emerge. The euro consequently appreciated against the dollar and other currencies, including sterling.
Returns from sectors were mixed. The energy sector performed relatively poorly in the first six months of 2017, as the long term outlook for the oil price softened on the evidence of the growing efficiency of US shale production and despite OPEC's agreement to extend production cuts for a further nine months. Returns from other sectors were dominated by the individual fortunes of component companies. The consumer staples sector, for example, benefited from an audacious approach by the smaller Kraft Heinz to buy Unilever and by activist interest in Nestlé. The banking sector offered up many strong performances as analysts welcomed an improvement in the European economy and anticipated an easing in regulatory pressures. Towards the end of the period, Banco Santander and Intesa Sanpaolo both participated in consolidation deals, respectively in Spain and Italy, to take over the better parts of weaker banks that had continued to suffer from the legacy of the great financial crisis. These deals to strengthen the banking systems of Southern Europe were welcomed by investors as a boost for the acquiring banks but also as a tonic for the health of those economies.
Portfolio Manager's Report
The Company's NAV rose more than the Benchmark index over the reporting period.
The biggest positive contributor was 3i Group which continued to enjoy a re-appraisal by the market given the on-going success of its main asset, Action, the European discount retailer. Action is delivering consistently strong like-for-like growth in its Benelux base while also expanding aggressively into new territories, in particular France and Germany.
Christian Dior was also a very strong performer on the news that the company's majority shareholder was making an offer, at a significant premium, to buy out those shares not already held, in exchange for cash and shares owned in another luxury goods company, Hermes International.
As previously mentioned, the energy sector suffered given the lowering of longer term oil price expectations. This resulted in the portfolio's two holdings in this sector, Royal Dutch Shell and Total, being the largest negative contributors during the reporting period. This was despite relatively encouraging quarterly results which demonstrated that both companies are addressing their cost bases and capital spending plans to enable greater cash generation which should ultimately enable both companies to sustain and, in future years, grow dividends from an attractive level of yield. The lower oil price in the short term will, in the opinion of your Portfolio Manager, continue to sharpen these companies' focus on returns.
Most of the Company's holdings in France performed well following Macron's election as President but one company, Societe Bic, was a major disappointment following weak quarterly results. The company appears to be facing structural pressures in its disposable shavers business but your Portfolio Manager believes that weakness in stationery and lighters will prove temporary and that the valuation of the group as a whole does not reflect the long term growth prospects and resilience of the business.
Gearing
The Company continues to gear through the use of long contracts for difference ("CFDs"). As at 30 June 2017, the level of gearing was 3.6% (31.12.16: 3.0%; and 30.06.16: 4.1%). In the six month period, gearing made a positive contribution to performance. The Board monitors the level of gearing and the use of derivative instruments carefully and has set a risk control framework for this purpose.
Outlook
The market is highly valued, relative to historical norms, and expectations for future earnings growth are also high. This can be a risky combination! The good news, however, is that earnings are currently growing in double-digits year on year and bond yields have, to date, remained supportive to equity valuations. Central bankers, at the recent gathering at Sintra in Portugal, seem to be signalling more normalisation in monetary policy in the coming months. This has resulted in some upward pressure on bond yields with a consequent negative impact on equities which may continue to restrain market progress. Politics remain unpredictable. There are some big elections on the horizon in continental Europe, most notably in Germany this autumn and Italy early next year. The latter is seen as more of a risk to confidence in Europe but the last year shows that a strengthening European economy, which we are seeing, albeit from a low base, can trump political worries in equity markets. Many investors are concerned that the recent lack of volatility will prove the calm before the storm. It is, however, difficult to predict what will upset the apple cart. The conventional list of suspects includes Trump's protectionism, China tightening its monetary policy and geopolitical shocks. The ultimate driver of markets, in aggregate and specifically, is more prosaic: the real dividend growth of companies. Your Portfolio Manager remains focused, therefore, on attractively valued companies, with sound finances, which can grow dividends consistently over the next three to five years.
By order of the Board
FIL Investments International
28 July 2017
Interim Management Report
Board Changes
As previously reported, Paul Yates joined the Board on 6 March 2017 following which Simon Fraser stepped down from the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 15 May 2017 after serving as a Director for fifteen years. The Board thanks him for his invaluable contribution to the Company.
The Board is also pleased to confirm that Fleur Meijs will join the Board as a non-executive Director on 1 September 2017. Ms Meijs is a continental European national and a Chartered Accountant and a former Financial Services Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. She is a non-executive Director of Invesco Asia Trust plc, a Director of Bridge to the Future, the endowment fund for UWC (United World College) Mostar and a Member of the Advisory Council for the British Museum Friends. She was also a member of the Dutch Parliamentary committee in 2013 for the structure of banks in the Netherlands.
Discount Management and Treasury Shares
The Board continues to adopt an active discount management policy. Whilst the primary purpose of this policy is to reduce share price volatility in relation to NAV, buying in shares at a discount also results in an enhancement to the NAV per ordinary share. In order to assist in managing the discount, the Board has shareholder approval to hold in Treasury ordinary shares repurchased by the Company, rather than cancelling them altogether. These shares are then available for re-issue at a premium to NAV, facilitating the management of and enhancing liquidity in the Company's shares. As a result of the widening of the discount in the first quarter of this year, the Company repurchased 150,000 ordinary shares into Treasury. Since the end of the reporting period and as at the date of this report, the Company has not repurchased any further ordinary shares.
Principal Risks and Uncertainties
The Board, with the assistance of the Manager, has developed a risk matrix which, as part of the risk management and internal controls process, identifies the key risks faced by the Company.
The Board considers that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company fall into the following categories: market risk; performance risk; economic and political risk; discount control risk; gearing risk; derivatives risk; cybercrime risk; tax and regulatory risks; and operational risks. Information on each of these risks is given in the Strategic Report section of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2016 which can be found on the Company's pages of the Manager's website at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com.
These risks and uncertainties have not materially changed during the six months to 30 June 2017 and are equally applicable to the remaining six months of the Company's financial year.
Transactions with the Manager and Related Parties
FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager (the "Manager") and has delegated the Company's portfolio management and the role of the Company Secretary to FIL Investments International. Transactions with the Manager and related party transactions with the Directors are disclosed in Note 12 to the Financial Statements below.
Going Concern
The Directors have considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, liquidity risk, credit risk, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of its portfolio (being mainly securities which are readily realisable) and its expenditure and cash flow projections and have concluded that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these Financial Statements.
Continuation votes are held every two years and the next continuation vote will be put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in 2019.
By order of the Board
FIL Investments International
28 July 2017
Directors' Responsibility Statement
The Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Interim Management Report and Financial Statements.
The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:
a) the condensed set of Financial Statements contained within the Half-Yearly Report has been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's Standard, FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting; and
b) the Interim Management Report, together with the Portfolio Manager's Half-Yearly Review above, includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R.
The Half-Yearly Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Independent Auditor.
The Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board on 28 July 2017 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by Vivian Bazalgette, Chairman.
Twenty Largest Holdings
as at 30 June 2017
The Portfolio Exposures shown below measure exposure to market price movements as a result of owning shares and long CFDs. The Fair Values measure the actual value on the Balance Sheet.
|Portfolio
|Portfolio
|Portfolio
|Exposure
|Exposure
|Fair Value
|Shares and long CFDs
|£'000
|%1
|£'000
|Nestlé
|Packaged food
|65,846
|6.8
|65,846
|Roche
|Pharmaceuticals
|50,069
|5.1
|50,069
|Sanofi (CFD)
|Pharmaceuticals
|39,480
|4.0
|2,480
|Total
|Oil and gas
|35,556
|3.6
|35,556
|Novo-Nordisk
|Healthcare services
|34,348
|3.5
|34,348
|Intesa Sanpaolo (preference shares and ordinary shares)
|Banks
|32,023
|3.3
|32,023
|L'Oreal
|Personal goods
|31,736
|3.3
|31,736
|Sap
|Software
|31,696
|3.2
|31,696
|Sampo
|Non-life insurance
|29,133
|3.0
|29,133
|Deutsche Boerse
|Financial services
|27,651
|2.8
|27,651
|3i Group
|Financial services
|26,369
|2.7
|26,369
|ABN Amro Group
|Banks
|26,177
|2.7
|26,177
|KBC Groupe
|Financial services
|24,984
|2.6
|24,984
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Healthcare services
|24,519
|2.5
|24,519
|Iliad Group
|Software
|23,023
|2.4
|23,023
|Symrise
|Chemicals
|22,664
|2.3
|22,664
|Royal Dutch Shell
|Oil and gas
|22,573
|2.3
|22,573
|DNB
|Banks
|22,445
|2.3
|22,445
|Legrand
|Electronic and electrical equipment
|22,278
|2.3
|22,278
|Amadeus IT Group
|Support Services
|21,234
|2.2
|21,234
|-------------------
|-------------------
|-------------------
|Twenty largest exposures
|613,804
|62.9
|576,804
|-------------------
|----------------
|-------------------
|Other holdings
|396,670
|40.7
|386,856
|-------------------
|----------------
|-------------------
|Total Portfolio Exposure2
|1,010,474
|103.6
|==========
|========
|Total Portfolio Fair Value3
|963,660
|=========
|Net current assets excluding long CFDs
|11,551
|-------------------
|Shareholders' Funds (per the Balance Sheet below)
|975,211
|=========
1 Portfolio Exposure is expressed as a percentage of Shareholders' Funds.
2 Total Portfolio Exposure comprises £961,022,000 of market exposure to Investments plus £49,452,000 of market exposure to long CFDs.
3 Total Portfolio Fair Value comprises investments in shares £961,022,000 plus long CFD derivative instrument assets £2,742,000 less long CFD derivative instrument liabilities £104,000 (per the Balance Sheet below).
Gearing as at 30 June 2017
|Portfolio
|Portfolio
|Exposure
|Exposure
|30 June
|31 December
|2017
|2016
|Shares and long CFDs
|£'000
|£'000
|Investments
|961,022
|862,747
|Derivative instruments - long CFDs
|49,452
|38,785
|-------------------
|-------------------
|Total Portfolio Exposure
|1,010,474
|901,532
|==========
|=========
|Shareholders' Funds
|975,211
|875,351
|==========
|==========
|Gearing
|3.6%
|3.0%
|=========
|==========
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Income Statement
for the six months ended 30 June 2017
|Six months ended 30 June 2017
|Six months ended 30 June 2016
|Year ended 31 December 2016
|unaudited
|unaudited
|audited
|revenue
|capital
|total
|revenue
|capital
|total
|revenue
|capital
|total
|Notes
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Gains on investments
|-
|96,378
|96,378
|-
|41,199
|41,199
|-
|114,211
|114,211
|Gains/(losses) on derivative instruments
|-
|3,248
|3,248
|-
|(1,895)
|(1,895)
|-
|(1,502)
|(1,502)
|Income
|4
|23,701
|-
|23,701
|21,962
|-
|21,962
|27,006
|-
|27,006
|Investment management fees
|5
|(3,961)
|-
|(3,961)
|(3,262)
|-
|(3,262)
|(6,972)
|-
|(6,972)
|Other expenses
|(391)
|-
|(391)
|(423)
|-
|(423)
|(919)
|-
|(919)
|Foreign exchange (losses)/gains
|-
|(5)
|(5)
|(8)
|64
|56
|-
|6
|6
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|Net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation
|19,349
|99,621
|118,970
|18,269
|39,368
|57,637
|19,115
|112,715
|131,830
|Finance costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|Net return on ordinary activities before taxation
|19,349
|99,621
|118,970
|18,269
|39,368
|57,637
|19,115
|112,715
|131,830
|Taxation on return on ordinary activities
|6
|(1,498)
|-
|(1,498)
|(915)
|-
|(915)
|(1,053)
|-
|(1,053)
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period
|17,851
|99,621
|117,472
|17,354
|39,368
|56,722
|18,062
|112,715
|130,777
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|---------------
|Return per ordinary share
|7
|4.30p
|23.99p
|28.29p
|4.17p
|9.46p
|13.63p
|4.34p
|27.10p
|31.44p
|=========
|=========
|=========
|=========
|=========
|=========
|=========
|=========
|=========
The Company does not have any other comprehensive income. Accordingly the net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period is also the total comprehensive income for the period and no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented.
The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are supplementary and presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC.
No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period and all items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.
Statement of Changes in Equity
for the six months ended 30 June 2017
|share
|capital
|total
|share
|premium
|redemption
|capital
|revenue
|shareholders'
|capital
|account
|reserve
|reserve
|reserve
|funds
|Note
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Six months ended 30 June 2017 (unaudited)
|Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2016
|10,411
|58,615
|5,414
|775,588
|25,323
|875,351
|Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period
|-
|-
|-
|99,621
|17,851
|117,472
|Dividend paid to shareholders
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(17,320)
|(17,320)
|Repurchase of ordinary shares
|-
|-
|-
|(292)
|-
|(292)
|--------------------
|--------------------
|--------------------
|--------------------
|--------------------
|--------------------
|Total shareholders' funds at 30 June 2017
|10,411
|58,615
|5,414
|874,917
|25,854
|975,211
|===========
|===========
|===========
|===========
|===========
|===========
|Six months ended 30 June 2016 (unaudited)
|Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2015
|10,411
|58,615
|5,414
|664,735
|21,129
|760,304
|Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period
|-
|-
|-
|39,368
|17,354
|56,722
|Dividend paid to shareholders
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(13,868)
|(13,868)
|Repurchase of ordinary shares
|-
|-
|-
|(547)
|-
|(547)
|--------------------
|--------------------
|--------------------
|--------------------
|--------------------
|--------------------
|Total shareholders' funds at 30 June 2016
|10,411
|58,615
|5,414
|703,556
|24,615
|802,611
|===========
|===========
|===========
|===========
|===========
|===========
|Year ended 31 December 2016 (audited)
|Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2015
|10,411
|58,615
|5,414
|664,735
|21,129
|760,304
|Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year
|-
|-
|-
|112,715
|18,062
|130,777
|Dividend paid to shareholders
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(13,868)
|(13,868)
|Repurchase of ordinary shares
|-
|-
|-
|(1,862)
|-
|(1,862)
|--------------------
|--------------------
|--------------------
|--------------------
|--------------------
|--------------------
|Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2016
|10,411
|58,615
|5,414
|775,588
|25,323
|875,351
|===========
|===========
|===========
|===========
|===========
|===========
Balance Sheet
as at 30th June 2017
Company number 2638812
|30 June
|30 June
|31 December
|2017
|2016
|2016
|unaudited
|unaudited
|audited
|Notes
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Fixed assets
|Investments held at fair value through profit or loss
|9
|961,022
|792,106
|862,747
|-------------------
|-------------------
|-------------------
|Current assets
|Derivative instruments
|9
|2,742
|271
|-
|Debtors
|5,454
|5,566
|3,557
|Amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers
|-
|2,901
|1,382
|Fidelity Institutional Liquidity Fund
|4,004
|937
|6,283
|Cash at bank
|4,403
|4,373
|4,003
|-------------------
|-------------------
|-------------------
|16,603
|14,048
|15,225
|========
|=========
|==========
|Creditors
|Derivative instruments
|9
|(104)
|(1,488)
|(577)
|Other creditors
|(2,310)
|(2,055)
|(2,044)
|-------------------
|-------------------
|-------------------
|(2,414)
|(3,543)
|(2,621)
|==========
|=========
|=========
|Net current assets
|14,189
|10,505
|12,604
|-------------------
|-------------------
|-------------------
|Net assets
|975,211
|802,611
|875,351
|=========
|==========
|=========
|Capital and reserves
|Share capital
|10
|10,411
|10,411
|10,411
|Share premium account
|58,615
|58,615
|58,615
|Capital redemption reserve
|5,414
|5,414
|5,414
|Capital reserve
|874,917
|703,556
|775,588
|Revenue reserve
|25,854
|24,615
|25,323
|-------------------
|-------------------
|-------------------
|Total shareholders' funds
|975,211
|802,611
|875,351
|==========
|==========
|=========
|Net asset value per ordinary share
|11
|234.88p
|192.89p
|210.75p
|========
|==========
|==========
Notes to the Financial Statements
1 Principal activity
Fidelity European Values PLC is an Investment Company incorporated in England and Wales with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's registration number is 2638812, and its registered office is Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey, KT20 6RP. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an Investment Trust under Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and intends to conduct its affairs so as to continue to be approved.
2 Publication of non-statutory accounts
The Financial Statements in this Half-Yearly Financial Report have not been audited by the Company's Independent Auditor and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"). The financial information for the year ended 31 December 2016 is extracted from the latest published Financial Statements of the Company. Those Financial Statements were delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the Independent Auditor's Report which was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.
3 Basis of preparation
The Company prepares its Financial Statements on a going concern basis and in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice ("UK GAAP") and FRS 102: The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland, issued by the Financial Reporting Council. The Financial Statements are also prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice: Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts ("SORP") issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC"), in November 2014. FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting has also been applied in preparing this condensed set of Financial Statements. The accounting policies followed are consistent with those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2016.
4 Income
|Six months
|Six months
|Year
|ended
|ended
|ended
|30.06.17
|30.06.16
|31.12.16
|unaudited
|unaudited
|audited
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Investment income
|Overseas dividends
|18,830
|17,764
|20,708
|Overseas scrip dividends
|2,345
|2,079
|3,114
|UK dividends
|874
|993
|1,379
|UK scrip dividends
|290
|-
|458
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|22,339
|20,836
|25,659
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|Derivative income
|Dividends received on long CFDs
|1,329
|1,098
|1,284
|Interest received on long CFDs*
|22
|8
|26
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|1,351
|1,106
|1,310
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|Investment and derivative income
|23,690
|21,942
|26,969
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|Other interest
|Interest received on bank deposits and money market funds
|11
|20
|35
|Interest received on tax reclaims
|-
|-
|2
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|11
|20
|37
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|Total income
|23,701
|21,962
|27,006
|==========
|==========
|==========
* Due to negative interest rates during the reporting period, the Company received interest on its long CFDs.
5 Investment management fees
|Six months
|Six months
|Year
|ended
|ended
|ended
|30.06.17
|30.06.16
|31.12.16
|unaudited
|unaudited
|audited
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Investment management fees
|3,961
|3,262
|6,972
|========
|========
|========
FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management to FIL Investments International ("FII"). Both companies are Fidelity group companies. FII charges investment management fees at an annual rate of 0.85% of net assets. Fees are payable quarterly in arrears and are calculated on the last business day of March, June, September and December.
6 Taxation on return on ordinary activities
|Six months
|Six months
|Year
|ended
|ended
|ended
|30.06.17
|30.06.16
|31.12.16
|unaudited
|unaudited
|audited
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Overseas taxation suffered
|3,311
|2,481
|2,903
|Overseas taxation recovered
|(1,813)
|(1,566)
|(1,850)
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|Total taxation charge for the period
|1,498
|915
|1,053
|==========
|==========
|==========
7 Return per ordinary share
|Six months
|Six months
|Year
|ended
|ended
|ended
|30.06.17
|30.06.16
|31.12.16
|unaudited
|unaudited
|audited
|Revenue return per ordinary share
|4.30p
|4.17p
|4.34p
|Capital return per ordinary share
|23.99p
|9.46p
|27.10p
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|Total return per ordinary share
|28.29p
|13.63p
|31.44p
|==========
|==========
|==========
The return per ordinary share is based on the net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue held outside Treasury during the period.
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Net revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation
|17,851
|17,354
|18,062
|Net capital return on ordinary activities after taxation
|99,621
|39,368
|112,715
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|Net total return on ordinary activities after taxation
|117,472
|56,722
|130,777
|==========
|==========
|==========
|number
|number
|number
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period
|415,274,276
|416,365,665
|415,946,054
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
8 Dividends paid to shareholders
|Six months
|Six months
|Year
|ended
|ended
|ended
|30.06.17
|30.06.16
|31.12.16
|unaudited
|unaudited
|audited
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Final dividend of 4.17 pence per Ordinary Share paid for the year ended 31 December 2016
|17,320
|-
|-
|Final dividend of 3.33 pence per Ordinary Share paid for the year ended 31 December 2015
|-
|13,868
|13,868
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|17,320
|13,868
|13,868
|==========
|==========
|==========
No dividend has been declared in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2017.
9 Fair value hierarchy
The Company is required to disclose the fair value hierarchy that classifies its financial instruments measured at fair value at one of three levels, according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values.
|Classification
|Valued by reference to
|Level 1
|Valued using quoted prices in active markets for identical assets
|Level 2
|Valued by reference to valuation techniques using observable inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1
|Level 3
|Valued by reference to valuation techniques using inputs that are not based on observable market data
Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset. The table below sets out the Company's fair value hierarchy:
|30 June 2017
unaudited
|30 June 2016
unaudited
|31 December 2016
audited
|level 1
|level 2
|level 1
|level 2
|level 1
|level 2
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|£'000
|Financial assets at fair value
|Investments
|961,022
|-
|792,106
|-
|862,747
|-
|Derivative instruments
|-
|2,742
|-
|271
|-
|-
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|961,022
|2,742
|792,106
|271
|862,747
|-
|==========
|==========
|==========
|==========
|==========
|==========
|Financial liabilities at fair value
|Derivative instruments
|-
|(104)
|-
|(1,488)
|-
|(577)
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
|-----------------
10 Share capital
|30 June 2017
unaudited
|30 June 2016
unaudited
|31 December 2016
audited
|number of
|number of
|number of
|shares
|£'000
|shares
|£'000
|shares
|£'000
|Ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each - issued, allotted and fully paid
|Held outside Treasury
|Beginning of the period
|415,352,177
|10,384
|416,447,910
|10,411
|416,447,910
|10,411
|Ordinary shares repurchased and transferred into Treasury
|(150,000)
|(4)
|(339,736)
|(8)
|(1,095,733)
|(27)
|---------------------
|---------------------
|---------------------
|---------------------
|---------------------
|---------------------
|End of the period
|415,202,177
|10,380
|416,108,174
|10,403
|415,352,177
|10,384
|============
|============
|==========
|==========
|==========
|==========
|Held in Treasury*
|Beginning of the period
|1,095,733
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ordinary shares repurchased and held in Treasury
|150,000
|4
|339,736
|8
|1,095,733
|27
|---------------------
|---------------------
|---------------------
|---------------------
|---------------------
|---------------------
|End of the period
|1,245,733
|31
|339,736
|8
|1,095,733
|27
|============
|==========
|---------------------
|============
|---------------------
|---------------------
|Total share capital
|10,411
|10,411
|10,411
|============
|============
|============
* Shares held in Treasury carry no rights to vote, to receive a dividend or to participate in a winding up of the Company.
11 Net asset value per ordinary share
The net asset value per ordinary share is based on net assets of £975,211,000 (30 June 2016: £802,611,000 and 31 December 2016: £875,351,000) and on 415,202,177 ordinary shares (30 June 2016: 416,108,174 and 31 December 2016: 415,352,177), being the number of ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each held outside Treasury in issue at the period end. It is the Company's policy that shares held in Treasury will only be reissued at a premium to net asset value per share and, therefore, shares held in Treasury have no dilutive effect.
12 Transactions with the Manager and related parties
FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management and the role of company secretary to FIL Investments International ("FII"). Both companies are Fidelity group companies. Details of the fee arrangements are given in Note 5.
During the period management fees of £3,961,000 (six months ended 30 June 2016: £3,262,000 and year ended 31 December 2016: £6,972,000) were payable to FII. At the Balance Sheet date management fees of £2,065,000 (30 June 2016: £1,659,000 and 31 December 2016: £1,848,000) were accrued and included in other creditors. FII also provides the Company with marketing services. The total amount payable for these services during the period was £65,000 (six months ended 30 June 2016: £102,000 and year ended 31 December 2016: £229,000). At the Balance Sheet date marketing services of £27,000 (30 June 2016: £25,000 and 31 December 2016: £21,000) were accrued and included in other creditors.
As at 30 June 2017, the Board consisted of five non-executive Directors (as shown in the Directory below), all of whom are considered to be independent by the Board. None of the Directors have a service contract with the Company. The Chairman receives an annual fee of £37,500, the Audit Committee Chairman an annual fee of £28,000 and each other Director an annual fee of £24,000. The following members of the Board held shares in the Company: Vivian Bazalgette 30,000 ordinary shares, James Robinson 30,000 ordinary shares, Robin Niblett 15,000 ordinary shares, Marion Sears 21,020 ordinary shares and Paul Yates 32,000 ordinary shares.
