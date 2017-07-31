

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Imfinzi (durvalumab) for the treatment of patients with locally-advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC whose disease has not progressed following platinum-based chemoradiation therapy.



The Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the development and regulatory review of new medicines that are intended to treat a serious condition and have shown encouraging early clinical results by demonstrating substantial improvement on a clinically-significant endpoint over available medicines and when there is significant unmet medical need.



The Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Imfinzi was granted on the basis of interim results from the Phase III PACIFIC trial.



The trial is a randomised, double-blinded, placebo-controlled multi-centre trial of Imfinzi as sequential treatment in patients with locally-advanced, unresectable (Stage III) NSCLC who had not progressed following standard platinum-based chemotherapy concurrent with radiation therapy.



Sean Bohen, Executive Vice President, Global Medicines Development and Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca, said, 'Imfinzi is the first immuno-oncology medicine to show a clinically-significant benefit in this earlier, non-metastatic setting, so following the Breakthrough Designation we hope to bring it to patients as soon as possible.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX