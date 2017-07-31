

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L), a manufacturer of high technology components and systems, reported Monday that its first-half profit before tax declined 26 percent to 24 million pounds from last year's 32.6 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 4.73 pence, down 25 percent from 6.33 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 32.6 million pounds, compared to 42.3 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 6.23 pence, compared to 8.07 pence a year ago.



Group revenue increased 13% to 510 million pounds from 450.5 million pounds last year. Revenues increased 3 percent at constant currency.



Further, the Board has approved an interim dividend of 2.05 pence per share, an increase of 5% over the prior year. It will be paid on 30 November to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 20 October.



The company said it is on track to deliver 4 million pounds annualised streamlining savings from 2018.



Looking ahead, the company said it is well positioned to increase market share and deliver good growth over the medium term.



David Squires, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Trading across the Group in the first half of 2017 has been in line with expectations and the Group delivered a healthy cash performance. Overall, the Board's expectation for 2017 remains unchanged at current exchange rates.... Looking further ahead we remain positive about future prospects with strong and visible growth in Aerospace and the anticipated recovery in Flexonics.'



