

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade surplus turned to a surplus in May from a deficit in the previous year, though the surplus was lower than the initial estimate, latest figures from Finland Customs Office showed Monday.



The trade surplus for May was revised down from EUR 290 million to EUR 257 million. In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 182.0 million.



The value of Exports jumped 27.0 percent year-over-year in May and imports grew by 16.0 percent. Both these figures came in line with the flash data published on July 7.



During the first five months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 770 million compared with a shortfall of EUR 1.4 billion in the same period of 2016.



