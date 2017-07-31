



TOKYO, July 31, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - A "hydrogen society" is a set of communities with sophisticated, integrated, green-energy networks powered by mini-hydrogen plants that aim to create a carbon-free, hydrogen distribution system. The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has launched a research program to spur the development of this hydrogen society, and TMF began soliciting research proposals under this new program today.This initiative is part of TMF's goal to promote sustainable mobility. It reflects an awareness that pairing carbon-free hydrogen systems with renewable energies contributes to energy sustainability. It also underscores the foundation's readiness to tackle energy-related issues such as environmental degradation and resource depletion.Shifting the world to hydrogen-based systems for energy supply and consumption is a heavily discussed topic across public, private, and academic sectors, however cost remains a daunting obstacle. For this reason, TMF will emphasize innovations in the generation, storage, transportation, and use of hydrogen when screening the submitted proposals. A panel of hydrogen and energy experts from universities and public-sector research organizations will review the proposals and oversee their selection.The Toyota Mobility Foundation seeks projects that demonstrate progress in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and lowering the cost of hydrogen by 2030. Additionally, in an effort to maintain longevity, TMF will focus on attracting young researchers to participate in the program.The program will last five years. For the first year, the Toyota Mobility Foundation will solicit proposals from applicants from both universities and public-sector institutions in Japan. After the initial year, TMF will open the program to accept proposals from across the world, outside of Japan.Summary of the Programhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Toyota73117Summary.jpgAbout the Toyota Mobility FoundationThe Toyota Mobility Foundation was established in August 2014 to support the development of a more mobile society. The Foundation aims to support strong mobility systems while eliminating disparities in mobility. It utilizes Toyota's expertise in technology, safety, and the environment, working in partnership with universities, government, non-profit organizations, research institutions and other organizations to address mobility issues around the world. Programs include resolving urban transportation problems, expanding the utilization of personal mobility, settling energy issues, and developing solutions for next generation mobility.About ToyotaSupported by people around the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (TSE: 7203; NYSE: TM), has endeavored since its establishment in 1937 to serve society by creating better products. As of the end of December 2013, Toyota conducts its business worldwide with 52 overseas manufacturing companies in 27 countries and regions. Toyota's vehicles are sold in more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.