

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales growth accelerated in June from May, data from Destatis showed Monday.



Retail turnover grew 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in June, following May's 0.5 percent rise. Economists had forecast a marginal 0.2 percent growth for June.



Sales climbed the most since October 2016, when turnover advanced 1.5 percent.



Year-on-year, retail sales climbed by real 1.5 percent in June, slower than the 4.9 percent increase seen in May and the expected 2.7 percent. Nonetheless, this was the second consecutive increase in sales.



Food, beverages and tobacco sales gained 2.5 percent and non-food sales increased 0.8 percent in June.



During the first half of the year, retail turnover increased 1.7 percent in real terms and by 3.5 percent in nominal terms.



