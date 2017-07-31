

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) reported half-year pre-tax profit of 102.6 million pounds, down from 206.0 million pounds in the year-ago period. Excluding foreign exchange gains/losses, pre-tax profit was 133.5 million pounds, compared to 118.7 million pounds last year.



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the company decreased to 97.91 million pounds from 197.63 million pounds in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 33.9 pence, down from 68.2 pence last year.



However, gross written premiums increased 13.3 percent to 1.46 billion pounds from 1.29 billion pounds in the same period last year. Net premiums earned rose to 936.6 million pounds from 767.5 million pounds a year ago.



Bronek Masojada, CEO of Hiscox, said, 'We are managing the cycle and driving retail growth, as our long-held strategy of balancing the portfolio between volatile big-ticket business and steady retail business continues to deliver. Despite tough market conditions we are finding opportunities.'



The Board of Hiscox has declared an interim dividend for 2017 of 9.5 pence per share, up from 8.5 pence last year. The record date for the dividend will be 11 August and the payment date will be 13 September. The Board proposed to offer a scrip dividend alternative.



The Board said it proposes to offer a scrip dividend alternative subject to the terms and conditions of Hiscox's 2016 Scrip Dividend Scheme. The last date for receipt of scrip elections will be 18 August 2017 and the reference price will be announced on 30 August 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX