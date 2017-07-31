

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese pharmaceuticals company Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. (DSKYF.PK) reported Monday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the company declined 4.7 percent to 29.15 billion yen from last year's 30.60 billion yen. Earnings per share were 43.85 yen, down from 44.69 yen last year.



Operating profit declined 14.8 percent to 40.27 billion yen from 47.26 billion yen last year.



Revenues edged down 0.8 percent to 239.10 billion yen from 240.97 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects attributable profit of 66 billion yen or 99.51 yen per share, representing a growth of 23.4 percent from last year.



Operating income is expected to be 100 billion yen, up 12.4 percent, while net sales are expected to drop 2.6 percent to 930 billion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX