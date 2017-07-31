

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen came off from its early highs against its major rivals in pre-European deals on Monday.



The yen eased to 129.85 against the euro, 145.22 versus the pound, 110.64 against the greenback and 114.21 against the franc, from its early 6-day highs of 129.54 and 144.89, and 1-1/2-month highs of 110.31 and 113.95, respectively.



The yen retreated to 88.74 against the loonie and 88.29 against the aussie, from its early high of 88.42 and a weekly high of 87.86, respectively.



The yen is likely to find support around 113.00 against the greenback, 131.00 against the euro, 117.00 against the franc, 148.00 against the pound and 90.00 against both the aussie and the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX