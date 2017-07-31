

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 28-July-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,225,973.63 11.2785



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,818,090.26 15.1746



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 831,645.07 18.4188



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,055,071.22 17.4068



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 28/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 775000 USD 7,988,281.94 10.3075



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3650000 USD 37,620,348.63 10.3069



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 37,564,073.64 12.6266



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 290,063.51 13.8125



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,175,328.28 16.4152



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 491000 EUR 8,140,266.09 16.579



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,559,406.52 11.1378



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 54,870,725.64 17.0406



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 36,981,666.17 18.8682



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,202,153.15 17.4



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,553,061.39 14.6515



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 28/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 304,342.49 14.4925



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,307,705.47 15.7555



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,294,896.50 17.9847



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,244,125.56 15.9158



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 20,572,207.60 10.1341



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,233,917.41 17.6249



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 28/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,108.71 18.8818



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,803,717.17 19.2149



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 28/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,323,736.38 17.7266



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,323,590.54 17.7258



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 28/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 21,339,563.93 13.3372



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,465,419.01 18.1425



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,335,357.88 15.533



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 28/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,303,216.48 10.5052



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,380,243.08 18.5815



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 28/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 174,201,993.73 15.4846



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 248,308.49 16.5539



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,500,778.33 5.613



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 28/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,227,059.25 18.7539



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,040,142.62 16.0022



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,847,392.67 14.2107



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,599,557.97 17.8052



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 28/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 303,865.95 18.9916



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 28/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,742,120.99 19.1904



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 28/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,303,782.41 19.2944



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R4



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX