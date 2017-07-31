Childhood and Renaissance Art: Now, Book Tickets to Museum degli Innocenti Florence at WeekendinItaly.com

FLORENCE, Italy, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tickets to access the Museum degli Innocenti, dedicated to the history of orphans, childhood and its collection of Renaissance art, available now at Weekendinitaly.com

Guided tours and special visits to the recently reopened Museum degli Innocenti, Florence, a museum dedicated to six centuries of care for orphans, the history of childhood and preservation of the rights of minors, as well as to safeguarding a collection of Renaissance art, are now available at WeekendinItaly.com.

Founded in 1419, built according to plans by Filippo Brunelleschi, the Ospedale degli Innocenti was created in order to care for orphaned children. With WeekendinItaly.com's tickets, travellers can discover the history and evolution of the Institute through biographies and personal memories of the orphans, the "Nocenti" (innocents). The museum includes a magnificent collection of Renaissance art works, such as the splendidAdoration of the Magi (1488) by Domenico Ghirlandaio,as well as works by Luca della Robbia, Piero di Cosimo, Sandro Botticelli and the Master of the Strauss Madonna.

Says Alessandro Naldi, Weekend in Italy Founder and CEO: "We are very happy to finally be able to offer tickets to the Museum degli Innocenti. Italians are famously child-friendly - this beautiful museum offers a singularly captivating insight into the social history of that trait, rooted in the humanistic views of the Renaissance."

WeekendinItaly.com gives visitors the chance to discover this unusual museum in three different ways:

Museum of the Innocenti: breakfast on rooftop terrace & video-guided tour (https://www.weekendinitaly.com/en//firenze/museo_dett/235-combo-packages/292-museum-of-the-innocenti-breakfast-on-rooftop-terrace-video-guided-tour.html) - ticket includes breakfast on the 15th-century rooftop terrace "Caffe del Verone" in the historical center of Florence.

Museum of the Innocenti 'Happy Hour' (https://www.weekendinitaly.com/en//firenze/museo_dett/235-combo-packages/9594-museum-of-the-innocenti-%E2%80%99happy-hour%E2%80%99.html) - for access at a reduced price in the afternoon.

Museum of the Innocenti: video-guided tour & aperitif on rooftop terrace (https://www.weekendinitaly.com/en/firenze/museo_dett/235-combo-packages/9593-museum-of-the-innocenti-video-guided-tour-aperitif-on-rooftop-terrace.html) - ticket includes an aperitif on the museum's rooftop terrace.

Background: Weekend in Italy has served travelers since 1995 and offers more than 600 tourist services for adventurous types, including tours, excursions and online ticket reservations for major Italian museums. Weekend in Italy was the first Italian company to offer these services online, with new ones constantly being added. The company collaborates with Expedia, Viator, GTA, Veltra and many others, and serves hundreds of thousands of customers each year.

Web: http://www.weekendinitaly.com