

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Limited (XPP.L) reported that its profit before income tax for the six months to 30 June 2017 increased to 14.4 million pounds from 12.9 million pounds in the prior-year period.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the company rose to 10.9 million pounds or 56.4 pence per share from 9.8 million pounds or 51.1 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted profit attributable to equity holders was 13.0 million pounds or 67.3 pence per share, compared to 10.0 million pounds or 52.2 pence per share a year ago.



Reported revenues grew 33 percent to 80.2 million pounds from 60.3 million pounds in the same period a year ago. When adjusting to constant currency, the underlying growth was 18 percent.



Order intake of 93.4 million pounds rose 52 percent from 61.6 million pounds last year and also grew 35 percent in constant currency.



The first-quarter dividend payment of 15 pence per share was made on 10 July 2017. The second-quarter dividend of 16 pence per share will be paid on 12 October 2017 to shareholders on the register at 15 September 2017.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'We are confident that our new product releases and design wins over the last few years are supporting our revenue growth. While we remain conscious of potential macroeconomic challenges, the combination of these factors means that the Board now anticipates the Group's performance for the full year will be comfortably ahead of its existing expectations.'



