

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK) reported Monday that its production for the fourth quarter was 89.2 Pje, representing a 30 percent increase from last year's 68.4 Pje. Sequentially, production increased 12 percent.



Sales increased 37 percent to 92.4 Pje.



Sales revenues for the June quarter were A$673.4 million, up 106 percent from A$326.2 million a year ago.



Australia Pacific LNG shipped 33 cargoes during the June Quarter, including to Sinopec and Kansai Electric under long term contracts.



For the year 2017, production increased 40 percent on the prior year to 323 Pje. Annual sales revenues were $2.2 billion, an increase of 105 per cent on the prior year, reflecting higher production and higher average prices across all products.



This was driven by the ramp up of operations at Australia Pacific LNG with its second train commencing operations in October 2016, and the Halladale/Speculant wells coming online in the Otway Basin in August 2016, the company said.



CEO, Frank Calabria said, 'The substantial uplift in production and sales revenues for the year reflects strong operational performance across our upstream operations.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX