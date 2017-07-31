sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 31.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,665 Euro		+0,043
+0,93 %
WKN: 931678 ISIN: AU000000ORG5 Ticker-Symbol: ORL 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,653
4,768
11:55
4,651
4,765
11:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED4,665+0,93 %