Astaxanthin Market Size Worth $2.57 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 18.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global astaxanthin marketis expected to reach USD 2.57 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Adoption of advanced technologies in various stages of natural astaxanthin production, such as microalgae harvesting, cultivation, extraction, and drying, have been major factors driving market growth. Moreover, awareness about health benefits, safety, and potential uses of astaxanthin is another driving force.

Rising geriatric population is estimated to result in an increase in the demand for cosmetics such as antiageing creams and antioxidant products for improving aesthetic appeal. Astaxanthin has been reported in many studies for its high antioxidant and skin-friendly properties. Due to this, many cosmeceutical manufacturers and wellness spa owners are using it in new products and associated therapies, which is also estimated to drive demand.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Naturally produced astaxanthin dominated the production technology segment with a market share of 52.4% in 2016, owing to increasing awareness about its health benefits, safety, and multifunctionality.

Microalgae is estimated to be one of the largest and fastest growing natural source, owing to increasing use of H. pluvialis for production of high-grade astaxanthin

Dried algae meal or biomass held the largest market share by type of product in 2016 due to low production cost and high use in aquaculture and as animal food

Softgel capsules containing astaxanthin oil or powder are rapidly gaining acceptance as oral nutraceutical, and this is expected to fuel demand.

Based on application, aquaculture and animal feed dominated the market in 2016 with revenue of USD 220.0 million , owing to its increased usage in coloring fish and trout for quality enhancement

North America held the largest market share by region in 2016. Key factors for that can be attributed to its dominance are local presence of key manufacturers, increasing base of health-conscious population, and flourishing nutraceutical industry

region. Some of the major players of the astaxanthin market are Alga Technologies; Cyanotech Corporation; Fuji Chemicals Industry Co., Ltd.; BlueOcean NutraSciences, Inc.; MicroA AS; Fenchem; EID Parry ( India ) Ltd.; Beijing Gingko Group (BGG); Heliae Development, LLC; IGENE Biotechnology, Inc.; and JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation.

Grand View Research has segmented the global astaxanthin market on the basis of source, type of product, application, and region.

Astaxanthin Source Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Natural production Microalgae Yeast Krill/ shrimp Synthetic production

Astaxanthin Type of Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Dried algae meal/biomass Oil Softgel Liquid Others

Astaxanthin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Dietary supplement/ nutraceuticals Cosmetics Animal feed and aquaculture Others

Astaxanthin Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



