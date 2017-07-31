

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate declined marginally in June, data from Destatis showed Monday.



The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in June from 3.9 percent in May.



The labor force survey showed that the number of unemployed decreased by 20,000 from prior month to 1.63 million.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate came in at 3.6 percent, down from 3.7 percent a month ago.



In June, roughly 44.2 million persons resident in Germany were in employment. This was a record high since German reunification. Compared with previous year, employment increased by 657,000 or 1.5 percent.



The Federal Labor Agency is set to release unemployment data at 3.55 am ET. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 5.7 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX