Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 41/ 2017
31 July 2017













Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 30



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 30:





Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 19,340,000 4,737,096,630 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 July 2017 150,000 251.28 37,692,000 -------------------- 25 July 2017 150,000 253.54 38,031,000 -------------------- 26 July 2017 150,000 254.20 38,130,000 -------------------- 27 July 2017 150,000 255.67 38,350,500 -------------------- 28 July 2017 145,000 255.93 37,109,850 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 30 745,000 189,313,350 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 20,085,000 4,926,409,980 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 22,386,813 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 2.39% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



