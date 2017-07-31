

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit declined in June from the previous year as exports increased amid a fall in imports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.



The trade deficit declined to $6.01 billion from $6.61 billion in the same period of previous year. The shortfall also decreased from $7.32 billion in May 2017.



Exports increased 2.3 percent annually, but slower than May's double-digit growth of 12.4 percent. Nonetheless, this was the fourth consecutive rise in shipments.



Meanwhile, imports fell 1.5 percent, in contrast to a 21.7 percent increase seen in May.



Month-on-month, exports grew adjusted 2.5 percent and imports by 0.1 percent in June.



