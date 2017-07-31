Asia Plantation Capital Introduces New Tree Tagging and Inventory System

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning plantation management company, Asia Plantation Capital is proud to announce the introduction of a new data collection system at its plantations and distillery in Johor, Malaysia, as part of its ongoing efforts to employ cutting edge technologies that contribute positively to both the efficiency and profitability of the organisation.

The new structure, known as the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is an information system for managing, tracking, controlling, documenting and improving work-in-process on the factory floor as well as on the plantations. MES (produced by Eazy Works Inc, based in California, USA) is a real time, browser-based system of execution that enables users to model almost any kind of manufacturing process. This makes it possible to effectively control and track production processes and to more competently and efficiently comply with quality standards within the industry. The entire system is due for completion and full implementation by the end of July 2017.

One of its many functions is 'asset tagging', which means that private and institutional clients that own trees managed by Asia Plantation Capital will be able to easily identify and track the progress of their trees. Oil production history can also be identified by using the QR (Quick Response) code.

"At Asia Plantation Capital, we are constantly looking to improve our systems," said Steve Watts, Asia Plantation Capital's CEO, Asia Pacific. "We set high standards for ourselves, and as anyone in a competitive industry knows, those standards have to be maintained and then exceeded whenever the opportunity presents itself. We've already set a number of benchmarks in the industry, which have been recognised around the world, but there is never a time for complacency, even taking into account our remarkable achievements to date. With this new system in place, we will be able to monitor our plantations with even greater efficiency, and give our clients even more information on the identification, health and progress of their trees. "

"This is another great example," Watts concluded, "of technology and nature working hand in hand for the benefit of all, and we know that our clients and indeed all the staff on our plantations and at our factories and distilleries will be delighted with the results."

A pioneer in the industry, Asia Plantation Capital has been cultivating agarwood since 2009, and is known to be the market leader in terms of scientific knowledge and the techniques required to stimulate the resinous heartwood of the Aquilaria tree by inoculation. The deployment, therefore, of the new, state of the art system, is yet another reflection of Asia Plantation Capital's commitment to its clients and the plantation industry sector as a whole.

