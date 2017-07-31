World Surf Lesson Price Index Reveals the UK is the 2nd cheapest Country in Europe for Surf Lessons

LONDON, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Surf Lesson Price Index compiled by tech travel companySurfholidays.comhas ranked UK Surf Schools as the 2nd cheapest country in Europe to have a surf lesson, and 10th overall in the world at £30.

Norway is the most expensive at £98. And Ecuador is the cheapest place in the world for a surf lesson at £17. Ireland is ranked 8th.

Of British people who travelled in 2016 for surf lessons, 22% of them favoured Portugal. France was the next most popular at 15%, and Spain third with 11%. Other popular destinations include Morocco, Ireland, Indonesia and Barbados.

The Surf Lesson Price Index analysed surf lesson booking data from over 1,250 surf schools around the world.

Surfholidays.comCEO Nicky Kelly said"Surfing continues its strong growth as a holiday activity. Countries in Europe are now fully established as having some of the best beaches to learn how to surf and it is here the British public are travelling to rather than further afield destinations such as Australia or Indonesia."

Rank Country Average Surf Lesson Cost 1 Ecuador GBP17 2 South Africa GBP18 = India GBP18 3 Argentina GBP19 4 Philippines GBP20 5 Peru GBP22 6 Jamaica GBP24 7 Chile GBP26 8 Ireland GBP28 9 Sri Lanka GBP29 10 United Kingdom GBP30 = Spain GBP30 11 Portugal GBP31 = El Salvador GBP31 12 Nicaragua GBP32 = Mexico GBP32 13 France GBP34 = Indonesia GBP34 14 Morocco GBP35 = Japan GBP35 15 Fiji GBP36 16 Panama GBP37 17 Australia GBP38 18 Brazil GBP39 = Colombia GBP39 19 Maldives GBP40 = Canary Islands GBP40 20 Costa Rica GBP41 21 New Zealand GBP42 22 Canada GBP47 23 Dominican Republic GBP51 24 China GBP55 25 Barbados GBP59 26 Puerto Rico GBP61 27 U.S.A. GBP65 28 Norway GBP98

Surfholidays.comis a technology company in the surf travel space set up in 2009 by surfers Nicky Kelly and Darryn Mountfort with its headquarters in the UK.

The company's flagship product, the Direct Booking Tool, powers the booking engines of surf schools and surf camps.

Their OTA Surfholidays.com , is a booking platform that allows owners of accommodation & surf schools to sell to the global surf travel market. They currently operate in 35 countries and 112 surf towns worldwide.

