Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.07.2017 | 10:01
World Surf Lesson Price Index Reveals the UK is the 2nd cheapest Country in Europe for Surf Lessons

LONDON, July 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Surf Lesson Price Index compiled by tech travel companySurfholidays.comhas ranked UK Surf Schools as the 2nd cheapest country in Europe to have a surf lesson, and 10th overall in the world at £30.

Norway is the most expensive at £98. And Ecuador is the cheapest place in the world for a surf lesson at £17. Ireland is ranked 8th.

Of British people who travelled in 2016 for surf lessons, 22% of them favoured Portugal. France was the next most popular at 15%, and Spain third with 11%. Other popular destinations include Morocco, Ireland, Indonesia and Barbados.

The Surf Lesson Price Index analysed surf lesson booking data from over 1,250 surf schools around the world.

Surfholidays.comCEO Nicky Kelly said"Surfing continues its strong growth as a holiday activity. Countries in Europe are now fully established as having some of the best beaches to learn how to surf and it is here the British public are travelling to rather than further afield destinations such as Australia or Indonesia." 

Rank        Country       Average Surf Lesson Cost
       1          Ecuador                GBP17
       2        South Africa             GBP18
       =           India                 GBP18
       3         Argentina               GBP19
       4        Philippines              GBP20
       5            Peru                 GBP22
       6          Jamaica                GBP24
       7           Chile                 GBP26
       8          Ireland                GBP28
       9         Sri Lanka               GBP29
       10      United Kingdom            GBP30
       =           Spain                 GBP30
       11         Portugal               GBP31
       =        El Salvador              GBP31
       12        Nicaragua               GBP32
       =           Mexico                GBP32
       13          France                GBP34
       =         Indonesia               GBP34
       14         Morocco                GBP35
       =           Japan                 GBP35
       15           Fiji                 GBP36
       16          Panama                GBP37
       17        Australia               GBP38
       18          Brazil                GBP39
       =          Colombia               GBP39
       19         Maldives               GBP40
       =       Canary Islands            GBP40
       20        Costa Rica              GBP41
       21       New Zealand              GBP42
       22          Canada                GBP47
       23    Dominican Republic          GBP51
       24          China                 GBP55
       25         Barbados               GBP59
       26       Puerto Rico              GBP61
       27          U.S.A.                GBP65
       28          Norway                GBP98

Surfholidays.comis a technology company in the surf travel space set up in 2009 by surfers Nicky Kelly and Darryn Mountfort with its headquarters in the UK.

The company's flagship product, the Direct Booking Tool, powers the booking engines of surf schools and surf camps.

Their OTA Surfholidays.com , is a booking platform that allows owners of accommodation & surf schools to sell to the global surf travel market. They currently operate in 35 countries and 112 surf towns worldwide.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/kl28bu9wj5pw1dr/Surf%20Lesson%20Price%20Index.png?dl=0

For More Information:
Nicky Kelly
nicky@surfholidays.com
+44-20-8144-9950


