Mr. Jussi Löppönen (MSc) has been appointed as the head of PrivX Business Program and Product Management of SSH Communications Security as of August 1, 2017.



The PrivX Business Program is responsible for the go-to-market strategy of SSH's new product PrivX On-Demand Access Manager and building the future cloud driven offering according to SSH's new strategic direction in the privileged access and identity management field.



"Jussi has an extensive experience of ramping up global businesses and also a deep understanding of SSH due to his years long career in the SSH R&D team. I am very happy to have his energy and solid business leadership expertise to help SSH grow in the PAM and cloud space", says Kaisa Olkkonen, Chief Executive Officer of SSH Communications Security.



Executive management team of SSH Communications Security is:



-- Kaisa Olkkonen, Chief Executive Officer -- Tatu Ylönen, Founder, SSH Fellow -- Helena Kukkonen, Chief Financial Officer -- Markku Rossi, Chief Technology Officer -- Jussi Löppönen, Head of PrivX Business Program and Product Management -- Chris Reilly, USA Operations and Global Marketing -- Rami Raulas, Sales, EMEA and APAC -- Jussi Mononen, Business Development



